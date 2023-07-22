Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.89.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

