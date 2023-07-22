Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

