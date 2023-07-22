Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,663 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

