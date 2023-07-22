Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 24,101 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,012 shares of company stock worth $136,739. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Up 1.0 %

LMND opened at $23.37 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

