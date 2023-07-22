Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 56,840 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after purchasing an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Fisker Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FSR opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

