Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,389,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

FHN opened at $12.61 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

