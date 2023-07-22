Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Fortis stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

