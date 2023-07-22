Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nutrien by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.0 %

NTR opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

