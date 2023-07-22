Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 23,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $872,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $412.46 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

