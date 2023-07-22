Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $378,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

