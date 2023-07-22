Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $392,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

