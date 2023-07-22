Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $402,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 784,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,854,000 after acquiring an additional 434,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

PFG stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.29 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

