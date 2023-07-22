Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $317.94 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average of $278.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.20.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

