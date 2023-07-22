Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 199,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $237,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $9,293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,148,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 125,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 83,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.