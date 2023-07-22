Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in IDEX by 976.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in IDEX by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 263,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,220,000 after purchasing an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $212.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $191.30 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

