Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $337,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,092,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $232.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $233.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

