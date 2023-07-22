Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $340,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

