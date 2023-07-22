Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $346,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,467 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

