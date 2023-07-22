Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $351,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 209,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $17,582,000. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $9,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

LAC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

