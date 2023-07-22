Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $351,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

