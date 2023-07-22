Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $352,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 3,618.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after buying an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDD by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after buying an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $244,881,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $75.97 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.