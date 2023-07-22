Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $367,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 377,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.78 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

