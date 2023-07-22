Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $385,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

