Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $393,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

