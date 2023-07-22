Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $420,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

