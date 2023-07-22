Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $421,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.