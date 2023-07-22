Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $430,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

