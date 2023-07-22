Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alkermes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 54.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 119.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

