Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,304 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $402,421,000 after acquiring an additional 321,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

