Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

