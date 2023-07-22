Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 4,467 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of -333.74, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

