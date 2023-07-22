Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $88,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.07 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

