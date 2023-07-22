Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,619,000 after purchasing an additional 171,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $143.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

