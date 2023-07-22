Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $162.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

