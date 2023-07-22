Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after acquiring an additional 165,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.