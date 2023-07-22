Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,934 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,699,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
