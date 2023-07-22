Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,418,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,409 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

