Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,017,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,137,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,017,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,137,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

