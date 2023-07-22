Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

