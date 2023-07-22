Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after buying an additional 245,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

HZNP stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

