Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV opened at $64.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
