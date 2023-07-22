Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.