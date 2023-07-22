Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

