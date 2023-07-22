Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS COWZ opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

