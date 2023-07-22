Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

