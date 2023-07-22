Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Up 8.3%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 198,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Small Pharma Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.