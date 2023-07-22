Southern Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

JPM opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $452.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

