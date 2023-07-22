SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,532,000. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,436,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.