State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,661 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $78.92 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.