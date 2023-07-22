State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 283,455 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,539,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 144.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.09 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,852,496 shares of company stock valued at $136,432,957. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

